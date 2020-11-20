Ohio’s new curfew aimed at slowing spread of COVID-19 officially in effect

*Learn more about the curfew in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This week Governor Mike DeWine announced that a curfew would be implemented in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

That curfew started today and goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until Dec. 17.

As part of the order, retailers must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout, and pharmacies and grocery stores can also remain open.

DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.

Ohio's health order encouraging Ohioans to stay home will apply for the next 21-days. With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown. https://t.co/lMuWnEV7N6 pic.twitter.com/uokvmr3Pyn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

“We believe this will help reduce COVID-19 spread. I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” he said during a press conference.

Some local counties are also taking action by issuing their own stay-at-home advisories. They include Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: