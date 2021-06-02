Ohio’s mask mandate, most remaining COVID-19 orders end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Most of Ohio’s remaining COVID-19 health orders lifted on Wednesday.

That means the end of the statewide mask mandate, capacity limits for businesses and requirements for social distancing. Now, it’s up to individual businesses to decide their own health guidelines.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked residents who are not fully vaccinated to still wear masks indoors.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want. However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12,” DeWine said in a news release on Tuesday.

“It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”

Restrictions for nursing homes and assisted living facilities remain in place. Area hospital systems, including the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals, are also keeping current practices in place.

Some of the health orders began as early as March 2020 in the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic. As businesses were slowly allowed to reopen, each industry got its own set of protocols aimed a preventing the spread of the virus. Ohio’s statewide mask mandate started in July 2020.