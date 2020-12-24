Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list now includes 15 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health issued a new list of states for its coronavirus travel advisory on Wednesday.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, Idaho, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi and Nevada, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. Alabama has the highest percentage of positive cases with 41%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Oregon or Wyoming.

Ohio is currently at a 15% positivity rate.

Ohio Department of Health graphic

Those entering Ohio after going to states with COVID-19 positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the Ohio Department of Health said.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 9111. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.

