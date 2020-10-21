Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes seven states

*** Watch Gov. Mike DeWine explain Ohio’s travel advisory system above***

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho and Utah, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 36%. Three other states didn’t report data, but are also likely high, as seen in the tweet below:

Ohio's updated travel advisory map. ⬇



South Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Alabama, & Utah all have high positivity rates. Rates for Mississippi, Nevada, & Wyoming are likely high. Ohioans are encouraged to reconsider travel to these locations. https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z pic.twitter.com/KlbRxofVAA — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 21, 2020

Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include: Wisconsin, Nevada, Wyoming and Indiana.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

Just yesterday, the city of Chicago added Ohio to its travel advisory list. People traveling from Ohio to Chicago must now quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: