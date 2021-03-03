Ohio’s latest COVID-19 travel advisory list includes same 5 states as last week

**Now a year into the pandemic, take a look at how Ohio has handled the crisis in the video above.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho and Alabama, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota and Idaho tie for the highest percentage of positive cases with 24%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Oregon, Texas, Kentucky or Mississippi.

Ohio Department of Health graphic

These are the same five states that were included on Ohio’s advisory list last week.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.