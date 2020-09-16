Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes four states

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.
The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Mississippi and Idaho, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 17%. The other three states are all sitting at 16%. Texas’ positivity rate was not available.
Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include North Dakota and Kansas.
People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.
“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.
Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.
