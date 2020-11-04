Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 7 states

***Watch Gov. DeWine discuss what purple means on the state’s coronavirus map.***

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 51%.

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲



Ohioans are strongly encouraged to avoid travel to:



➡ South Dakota

➡ Iowa

➡ Kansas

➡ Idaho

➡ Wyoming

➡ Alabama

➡ Montana



Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi and Indiana.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

Just yesterday, the city of Chicago added Ohio to its travel advisory list. People traveling from Ohio to Chicago must now quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

