COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.
The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado and Tennessee all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 56%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Washington state.
Ohio is currently at a 14% positivity rate.
Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include Oklahoma and Minnesota.
People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.
“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.
Last week, Gov. DeWine announced a curfew for the entire state of Ohio (as seen in the video above), and continues to advise residents to not gather during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 16 states
- Wreaths Across America back on after threat of cancelation
- I-TEAM: What’s going on with new state mask enforcement unit?
- Cleveland Heights police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl
- Cleveland institution Moriarty’s Pub reportedly forced to vacate building by year’s end