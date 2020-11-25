Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 16 states

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado and Tennessee all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 56%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Washington state.

Ohio is currently at a 14% positivity rate.

The @OHdeptofhealth Travel Advisory has been updated to recommend against travel to more than a dozen states. Ohio itself is approaching 15% positivity and all Ohioans should be cautious. https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z pic.twitter.com/qfZkw876vX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2020

Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include Oklahoma and Minnesota.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Last week, Gov. DeWine announced a curfew for the entire state of Ohio (as seen in the video above), and continues to advise residents to not gather during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

