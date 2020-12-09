Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 15 states

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 52%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Washington, Oregon or Wyoming.

Ohio is currently at a 16% positivity rate, which the state attributes to a large release of case numbers Tuesday due to a backlog of antigen tests.

Ohio Department of Health graphic

Since last Wednesday’s update, no states that have been downgraded from the list.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Gov. DeWine announced Monday that the current curfew for the entire state of Ohio will be extended (as seen in the video above). More will be learned on Thursday.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

