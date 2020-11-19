Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes 14 states

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Utah, Arizona and Oklahoma, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. South Dakota has the highest percentage of positive cases with 56%. An accurate positivity rate could not be calculated from Wyoming.

Graphic courtesy the Ohio Department of Health

Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include North Dakota.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the ODH says on its website.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

Today, Cuyahoga County enacted a stay-at-home order and advised that residents do not travel outside of the state.

