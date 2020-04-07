Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order now in effect; here’s what it means

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio's expanded Stay-at-Home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

It will be in place until at least May 1.

READ THE ORDER IN ITS ENTIRETY HERE

The measure keeps non-essential businesses closed and asks people to remain at home as much as possible.

Here are the biggest changes:

The order requires essential businesses to limit the number of customers allowed in stores

Asks travelers arriving in Ohio to self-quarantine for 14 days

The measure is an expansion of the one put in place in March that puts rules in place for what businesses are allowed to remain open and for what reasons you should be leaving the house.

What's allowed:

Outdoor activity

Leaving home for anything that's essential to your health and safety

Leaving home for essential supplies

Leaving home to take care of others

Essential work

What is considered essential work?

Health care and government functions, including: emergency management, law enforcement, and human services

Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Grocery stores

Hotels

Funeral homes

Laundromats

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Banks

Transportation

Media

Utilities

Municipal services construction

Building and maintenance

Religious entities

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Critical trades

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

You can call your local police department or health department with any complaints about violations of the order.