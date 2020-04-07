1  of  2
Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order now in effect; here’s what it means

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio's expanded Stay-at-Home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

It will be in place until at least May 1.

READ THE ORDER IN ITS ENTIRETY HERE

The measure keeps non-essential businesses closed and asks people to remain at home as much as possible.

Here are the biggest changes:

  • The order requires essential businesses to limit the number of customers allowed in stores
  • Asks travelers arriving in Ohio to self-quarantine for 14 days

The measure is an expansion of the one put in place in March that puts rules in place for what businesses are allowed to remain open and for what reasons you should be leaving the house.

What's allowed:

  • Outdoor activity
  • Leaving home for anything that's essential to your health and safety
  • Leaving home for essential supplies
  • Leaving home to take care of others
  • Essential work

What is considered essential work?

  • Health care and government functions, including: emergency management, law enforcement, and human services
  • Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services
  • Grocery stores
  • Hotels
  • Funeral homes
  • Laundromats
  • Gas stations
  • Pharmacies
  • Hardware stores
  • Banks
  • Transportation
  • Media
  • Utilities
  • Municipal services construction
  • Building and maintenance
  • Religious entities
  • Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
  • Critical trades
  • Restaurants for consumption off-premises
  • Home-based care and services
  • Residential facilities and shelters

You can call your local police department or health department with any complaints about violations of the order.

