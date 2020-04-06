Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order goes into effect tonight; here is how the biggest changes will affect you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has expanded the existing Stay-at-Home order with new guidelines.

The new order goes into effect at midnight Monday and will remain in place through at least May 1.

“We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead – it’s very much alive,” Gov. DeWine said.

Read the full order here

Here are some of the key updates:

Essential businesses to enforce a maximum number of customers

Anyone arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days

Public swimming pools required to close

Closure of public campgrounds

Organized sports prohibited

The new orders expand and clarify the rules already in place for all businesses to remain closed that are deemed non-essential and asking people only to leave the house for essential trips.