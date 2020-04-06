Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order goes into effect tonight; here is how the biggest changes will affect you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has expanded the existing Stay-at-Home order with new guidelines.
The new order goes into effect at midnight Monday and will remain in place through at least May 1.
“We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead – it’s very much alive,” Gov. DeWine said.
Here are some of the key updates:
- Essential businesses to enforce a maximum number of customers
- Anyone arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days
- Public swimming pools required to close
- Closure of public campgrounds
- Organized sports prohibited
The new orders expand and clarify the rules already in place for all businesses to remain closed that are deemed non-essential and asking people only to leave the house for essential trips.