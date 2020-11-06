Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases top 5,000 for first time

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio saw a new record high of daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,008 COVID-19 cases were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. The previous record was 4,961 on Thursday.

There were also 33 deaths, 231 hospitalizations and 22 intensive care unite admissions. Gov. DeWine said, “The increase we’re seeing is not because we’re testing more — it’s because this virus is spreading more.”

Another record-setting day of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in Ohio. The increase we're seeing is not because we're testing more – it's because this virus is spreading more. It's up to all of us to help push this virus down. https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/gsVAKlYwsg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 6, 2020

According to the state health department, there have been 240,178 total confirmed and probable cases, and 5,494 fatalities since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 180,758 people have recovered.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on the pandemic on Friday. During his media availability on Thursday, he named Stephanie McCloud the new director and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff the chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health.

He also released a new map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which assigns a color to each county based on the severity of coronavirus exposure and spread. There are now 56 counties, or 86 percent of the state’s population, in the red level. That’s the highest since the system was introduced in July. Every county in Ohio meets the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of the virus.

“We are once again at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19. Cases are spiking and are at an all-time high, but, the good news is that we are closer than ever to getting a vaccine. It’s always darkest before the dawn, but the light is coming. Ohio needs to be ready,” DeWine said on Thursday.

