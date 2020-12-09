Ohio’s curfew expires Thursday, but expect extension

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Monday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio health order encouraging people to stay at home during overnight hours is set to expire on Thursday. But don’t expect the curfew to end.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presented the curfew, which took effect on Nov. 19, as an alternative to another complete shutdown while attempting to reduce the spread of coronavirus

The initial 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew runs for 21 days. It requires retail, except grocery stores and pharmacies, to close at 10 p.m. Restaurants are permitted to stay open for delivery and takeout only.

On Monday, DeWine said it will have to be extended. He said he will release more details during his news conference on Thursday.

Specifications of the existing curfew include:

Individuals within the state must stay at a place of residence during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5a.m. except for obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others. This order doesn’t apply to those that are homeless. Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are encouraged to leave their homes and stay at a safe, alternative location. The order does not apply to religious observances and First Amendment protected speech including activity by the media.

The order permits travel into or out of the state and permits travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement, or to obtain fuel.

Individuals are permitted to leave a place of residence during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the following essential activities:

Engaging in activities essential to their health and safety or the health and safety of those in their households or people who are unable to or should not leave their homes, including pets. Activities can include but are not limited to seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional including hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and pharmacies.

To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or members of their household who are unable or should not leave their home, to deliver those services or supplies to others. Examples of those include but are not limited to, obtaining groceries and food. Food and beverages may be obtained only for consumption off-premises, through such means as delivery, drive-through, curbside pickup and carryout.

To obtain necessary social services.

To go to work, including volunteer work.

To take care of or transport a family member, friend, or pet in their household or another household.

To perform or obtain government services.

