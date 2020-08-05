Ohio’s coronavirus travel advisory updated to include states with highest positivity rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has revised the state’s coronavirus travel advisory. As of Wednesday, there are six states on the list.

The travel advisory includes US states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

Based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates on August 5, the affected states are:

Mississippi (25.8%)

Alabama (19.9%)

Nevada (19.0%)

Florida (18.2%)

Arizona (18.1%)

Idaho (17.5%)

➡ Travel Advisory Update: Based on new positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the states in yellow. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.



Travel Advisory Update: Based on new positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the states in yellow. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The list of states included in Ohio’s travel advisory will be updated every week on Wednesday.

Ohioans are encouraged to avoid traveling to the states included in the advisory. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

