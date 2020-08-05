COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has revised the state’s coronavirus travel advisory. As of Wednesday, there are six states on the list.
The travel advisory includes US states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.
Based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates on August 5, the affected states are:
- Mississippi (25.8%)
- Alabama (19.9%)
- Nevada (19.0%)
- Florida (18.2%)
- Arizona (18.1%)
- Idaho (17.5%)
The list of states included in Ohio’s travel advisory will be updated every week on Wednesday.
Ohioans are encouraged to avoid traveling to the states included in the advisory. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
For more information on the travel advisory, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Lawmakers demand timely mail delivery ahead of November election
- Lakewood considering parklet permits for restaurants to help expand outdoor seating
- Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old boy
- Ohio’s coronavirus travel advisory updated to include states with highest positivity rates
- Ohio Liquor Control Commission holds hearing for Put-in-Bay bar cited for COVID-19 violations