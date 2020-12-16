Ohio’s coronavirus travel advisory now for 13 states

(Watch the story in the video player above for the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released its latest coronavirus travel advisories Wednesday evening.

Anyone entering Ohio after travelling to states with positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Ohio’s positivity rate for the virus stands at 17 percent.

The current list of states is South Dakota (43 percent), Pennsylvania (39.2 percent), Kansas (38 percent), Iowa (35.4 percent), Mississippi (22.4 percent), Texas (21 percent), Utah (18 percent), Tennessee (17.3 percent), Nevada (17.1 percent), Oklahoma (16.4 percent), Arkansas (16.4 percent), Missouri (16.3 percent) and Arizona (15 percent).

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Wyoming have all experienced recent reporting irregularities with the total numbers of tests performed. The state health department was not able to calculate accurate positivity rates.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.

