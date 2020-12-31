Ohio’s coronavirus travel advisory currently for 13 states

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Wednesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health issued its latest coronavirus travel advisory on Wednesday.

Those traveling to states reporting COVID-19 positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return. The advisory is for both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.

The Ohio Department of Health said many states are reporting anomalies because of the recent holiday and advised people to carefully consider if travel is necessary.

The current travel advisory is for the following states: Idaho, Alabama, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky and Missouri. Ohio is reporting a positivity rate of 16 percent.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.

