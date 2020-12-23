Ohio’s coronavirus positivity rate falls under 15%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – After making its own travel advisory list, coronavirus testing in Ohio indicates the situation may be getting better in the state.

Last Wednesday Ohio had a 17% positivity rate, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The current 7-day average is 13.8%.

Ohio issues weekly travel advisories for any state with a 15% positivity rate or higher.

The positivity rate indicates how widespread coronavirus is in a particular area.

The new advisory list will be released Wednesday afternoon.

This afternoon is also expected to be Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s last coronavirus press conference before Christmas.

There are 4,829 currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ohio’s hospitals.

That’s also an improvement and shows a decrease over the last week.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live.