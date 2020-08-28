Ohio’s coronavirus cases top 120K; 1,296 new cases, 29 deaths reported Friday

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss school districts reporting COVID-19 cases above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon.

According to the health department, there have been 120,124 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The virus has killed 4,105 Ohio residents.

In the last 24 hours, 1,296 cases, 29 deaths, 71 hospitalizations were reported to the state department of health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 21,320

Cuyahoga: 15,452

Hamilton: 10,903

Lucas: 6,292

Montgomery: 5,436

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 571

Franklin: 559

Lucas: 341

Hamilton: 285

Mahoning: 265

DAYTON: Free #COVID19 pop-up testing will take place tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Charles Drew Health Center. ⬇#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/f9xgvpTydS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 28, 2020

Ohio currently has six counties in Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for another week.: Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble.

The color-coded system measures a county’s risk for coronavirus. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the latest map on Thursday.

DeWine said Lorain County is making progress and the number of cases per capita is dropping. Cuyahoga County remained at the orange level for the second week since the system was introduced two months ago.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

