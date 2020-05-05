Ohio’s beaches and marinas will remain open if social distancing guidelines are followed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – If you plan to spend time on the water as the weather gets warmer, there are just two rules you need to remember: No mass gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

Responsible RestartOhio doesn’t include policies for beaches and marinas because they were never closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we look toward the summer, more and more people will go on Lake Erie and the Ohio River. From a health point of view, we’re concerned about big gatherings of people,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in Monday’s press conference.

“People can go fishing, and they can go fishing on Lake Erie,” DeWine said.

DeWine implemented a ban on gatherings of 50 or more in March.

He’s also said that people should not be with groups larger than 10 outside their families.

Of course, social distancing is limiting face-to-face contact with as many people as possible.

That also means don’t gather in groups and maintaining a six-foot distance between you and other people.

The governor says if those measures are followed, fishermen can stay on the water, and people can take out their boats and use the beach.

