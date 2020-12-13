OhioHealth starts antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Columbus-based health care system OhioHealth is starting to offer infusions for COVID-19 patients.

The monoclonal antibody treatments are for high-risk people with mild to moderate cases of the virus, OhioHealth said. The FDA-approved infusion is administered via IV and takes about three hours.

“As we continue to combat the rapid and rising spread of COVID-19, monoclonal antibody infusion has the potential to keep high risk individuals with COVID-19 out of the hospital,” Dr. Gavin Baumgardner, vice president of medical affairs at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, said in a news release.

According to OhioHealth, it helps decrease a patient’s viral load and may lower the chance of hospitalization.

The OhioHealth has infusion centers in Mansfield, Columbus, Athens and Marion. The treatment is also available to its at-home patients in those areas.

“We also ask the communities we serve to continue to do the things we know to be effective to help slow the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask over the mouth and nose, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and wash your hands frequently. We all have to work together to keep each other and our community safe,” Baumgardner said.

