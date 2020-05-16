Ohioans gather at Stow City Hall to protest state’s coronavirus restrictions

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans have gathered outside Stow City Hall Saturday afternoon to express their opposition to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest is part of Free Ohio Now’s state-wide effort called Rally Around Ohio.

People in each county have organized the rallies to send a message to Governor Mike DeWine that they want Ohio to reopen fully.

“Our goal is to show our fellow citizens that not everyone is happy to be locked in their homes and out of work in order to put pressure on Governor DeWine to End the State of Emergency since he is unable to provide any reason for it to continue,” the organization said in a press release.

Free Ohio Now also argues that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has “made the cure for the coronavirus worse than the disease.”

Meanwhile, Ohio has begun to reopen. Manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments were allowed to reopen on Monday, May 4.

Consumer, retail and services opened for business again on May 12 and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas opened on Friday.

Restaurants and bars could reopen to outdoor dining on Friday and indoor dining May 21. Bars are included in those dates. Guidelines for restaurants focus on floor plans to maintain proper social distancing with barriers. Customers may be asked to wait in their car for a table. Most employees will wear masks, unless it risks their safety, like those who work the grill.

