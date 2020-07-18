LIVE: Ohioans gather at statehouse to protest mask mandates

**WARNING: This is live video. You may hear or see profanity/offensive language.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans have gathered outside the statehouse to protest against mandatory mask requirements.

According to our sister station WCMH, the demonstration was titled “Stand for America against Terrorist and Tyrants” on a flyer promoting the event.

The mask mandates came after Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health issued an order that requires masks in public for counties in Level 3 and Level 4 of the Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures the risk of coronavirus.

The order explicitly states when Ohioans are required to wear masks in the impacted counties and lists exceptions for certain persons.

When masks are required:

In any indoor location that is not a residence

Outdoors when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from individuals who are not members of the same household

Waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation. Includes taxi, private car service or ride sharing. Does not apply to private or rental vehicles where members of a family are sharing the vehicle

Exceptions:

Those under the age of 10

Those with respiratory conditions that restrict breathing, mental health conditions or disability that suggests a mask should not be worn

Those who are communicating with someone with a hearing impairment, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

Those who are alone in an enclosed space, such as an office, which is not intended for use or access by the public

Those actively involved in exercise at a gym if 6 feet of separation exists

Those participating in athletic practice, scrimmage or competition that is permitted under a different Ohio Department of Health order

Those who work in public safety, including law enforcement, firefighters or paramedics

When face coverings are in violation of documents industry standards

When face coverings are a violation of a business’ document safety policies

Those actively participating in broadcast communications

Those who officiate religious services

DeWine says violation of the order is a misdemeanor.

Enforcement will be handled at the local level. Previous orders were enforced by local health departments.

