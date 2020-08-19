COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health is asking residents to avoid traveling to Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada. It’s the latest travel advisory amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The advisory is based on current COVID-19 positivity rates: 16 percent in Florida, 15 percent in Idaho, 23 percent in Mississippi and 18 percent in Nevada. Ohio’s current virus positivity rate is 4 percent, according to the state health department.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends 14 days of self-quarantine after returning from one of these states. The advisory is for both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.
On Wednesday, the state health department said there have been 110,881 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio since the pandemic began, resulting 3,909 deaths. It’s presumed that 90,436 people have recovered.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Local boutique giving away wedding dresses to brides working in healthcare
- City manager says comment about resident, ‘working on his green card,’ was a bad joke he regrets
- ‘Absolutely despicable’: Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear
- Sweet gesture: Strongsville siblings give lemonade stand money to animal rescue
- Ohioans asked to avoid four states under latest coronavirus travel advisory