Ohioans asked to avoid four states under latest coronavirus travel advisory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health is asking residents to avoid traveling to Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada. It’s the latest travel advisory amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory is based on current COVID-19 positivity rates: 16 percent in Florida, 15 percent in Idaho, 23 percent in Mississippi and 18 percent in Nevada. Ohio’s current virus positivity rate is 4 percent, according to the state health department.

⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇



Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸Florida

🔸Idaho

🔸Mississippi

🔸Nevada



Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/2wHtSn0pq4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 19, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health recommends 14 days of self-quarantine after returning from one of these states. The advisory is for both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.

On Wednesday, the state health department said there have been 110,881 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio since the pandemic began, resulting 3,909 deaths. It’s presumed that 90,436 people have recovered.

