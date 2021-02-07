Ohioans 65 and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday, Phase 1B of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan opens up to those 65 and older.

This stage of the rollout began with Ohioans 80 and older on Jan. 19 and moved down in age group increments each week, along with adding school district employees to the mix last week. Those with severe congenital or developmental disorders were also eligible to get vaccinated in this phase.

“When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group,” the Ohio Department of Health said about the slow rollout. “It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available. Someone in the first age group, for example, will still be able to be vaccinated once the next group begins.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has not yet announced the next phase of the state’s vaccine plan. The vaccines are still not recommended for children.

#ICYMI ➡ @FranDeWine and I received our first doses of the #COVID19 vaccine on Tuesday. Beginning on Monday, everyone 65+ can be vaccinated.



Find vaccine providers: https://t.co/ejtDyIyPVB

More about the vaccine: https://t.co/7HkDyN3sEM pic.twitter.com/YsKNdPLtfX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 6, 2021

The state’s vaccine rollout has continued slowly but surely, as supply remains limited. Those eligible to receive the shots can find out more in the link below: