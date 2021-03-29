Ohioans 16 and up now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The vaccine rollout is over. Now it’s just a matter of getting a vaccine appointment.

Monday, March 29, all Ohio residents over 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

3.2 million people in Ohio have started the vaccination process, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That’s just under 28% of the population.

Pfizer is the only available vaccine for 16-year-olds.

The website to register for the vaccine has been updated to reflect the eligibility change.

If no appointments are available, the site recommends checking back often, as new appointments are made available frequently.

President Joe Biden’s goal is to have all adult Americans who want a vaccine eligible by May 1.

President Biden says the U.S. has enough coronavirus vaccines to make that happen.

Ohio is surpassing that goal several weeks ahead of schedule.

Ohio is one of 13 states that has opened vaccinations to 16 and up.