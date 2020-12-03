Ohio will get 98,000 coronavirus vaccines in first batch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will release more information about the state’s coronavirus vaccine plans on Friday.

The governor disclosed a few details during his COVID-19 news conference Thursday.

He said the first batch, which is from Pfizer, will be a little more than 98,000 vaccines in mid-December. A week later, Ohio will get a batch from Moderna.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require two doses, separated by three and four weeks, respectively.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 446,849 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 6,753 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 298,332 people have recovered.

Ohio’s population is 11.6 million.

