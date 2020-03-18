Ohio veterinarians postpone surgeries, limit contact with clients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- Veterinarians across Ohio are implementing new protocols in an effort to stay open and continue treating pets.

At Avon Lake Animal Clinic and Paws by the Lake day care and boarding facility veterinarian Dr. Jason Lamb sayid they’ve begun multiple new procedures to limit direct contact with the owners and between clients.

Although there are no known cases of animals contracting or spreading the virus, COVID-19 is highly contagious among humans.

“We are telling clients to let us know when they’re in parking lot and we’re trying to escort them rapidly from the parking lot through the check in,” Lamb said. “And then you just leave through a separate door.”

In response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request that all veterinarians postpone elective and non-lifesaving procedures, they’ve also started temporarily discontinuing all wellness visits and procedures.

“So spays and neuters for instance are moved out until May,” Lamb said.

They've also spaced appointments between clients, intensified already strict cleaning protocols, and taken medications outside to owners in their vehicles.

However, they and others might not be able to meet the governor's latest request.

On Tuesday, Gov. DeWine asked veterinarians to donate extra surgical masks and gloves to hospitals emergency centers. Lamb said they’re actually running out as well because of people stockpiling.

“As all of this started to go down, about two weeks ago, the general public started to buy it up so many of our surgical masks are on backorder and we can’t get them,” Lamb said.

But Lamb said he and fellow veterinarians are determined to find ways to continue treating pets because pets are part of the family and need to stay healthy too.

“We don’t want animals to suffer, so if you’ve got an illness, even if it’s a minor illness we tend to treat them. We don’t want them to be sick,” Lamb said.