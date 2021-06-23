Ohio Vax-a-Million: Tonight is your final chance to win the drawing, here’s how to watch

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Which lucky two Ohioans will be named the final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing winners? We’ll all find out tonight starting at 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the announcement live on FOX 8 and fox8.com.

Same as the last four weeks, the winners were selected at random on Monday and are going to be announced on Wednesday.

WJW graphic

Ohioans 18 and older who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday were able to enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those vaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds meanwhile were able to enter to win the full-ride state college scholarship.

The contest began as a way to entice more Ohioans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. And since it was first announced on May 12, more than 530,000 people have reportedly received at least one dose as of Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

For the fourth set of drawings last week, 3,428,514 Ohioans were reportedly signed up for a chance to win the $1 million prize, and 150,187 teens were entered to win the scholarship, the Ohio Department of Health said.

At this time, the state’s overall at-least-one-dose vaccination rate is 47.22%.

