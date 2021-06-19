Ohio Vax-a-Million: Sunday is the last day to sign up for final drawing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Who is going to win in the final Vax-a-Million drawing next Wednesday? Well, the only way to guarantee you have a shot is to … get the coronavirus shot, at least one dose, and enter the lottery by Sunday.

Ohioans 18 years and older can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 can enter to win the full-ride college scholarship. You can watch the drawing live and find out who won on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on FOX 8 or Fox8.com.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

WJW graphic

For the fourth set of drawings this week, 3,428,514 Ohioans were reportedly signed up for a chance to win the $1 million prize, and 150,187 teens were entered to win the scholarship, the Ohio Department of Health said.

Again, it’s not too late to enter for the next week’s drawing, as long as you sign up by Sunday. You can do that online right here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Find out more about the most recent Vax-a-Million winners below: