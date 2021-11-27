Ohio Vax-2-School scholarship program’s second deadline is Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are two deadlines left for those looking to sign up for Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship program (the first one came last weekend.

Yes, Ohioans ages 5-25 who have received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now eligible to win up to $100,000 in scholarships.

Unlike Ohio’s previous Vax-a-Million program, Vax-2-School is offering a bevy of payouts rather than just five $1 million prizes and five full-ride scholarship prizes. With this, the state is offering 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships, for a total of $2 million in scholarships statewide.

Here are the still available deadlines to remember, with all hitting at 11:59 p.m. on that date:

Nov. 28 – means your name is thrown into the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawings

Dec. 1 – means you’ll only be a part of the grand prize drawing.

The scholarship money can be used at any Ohio university or trade school or program of the recipient’s choice.

Winners are set to be revealed every day from Nov. 28-Dec. 3, with the big prizes being revealed on Dec. 2 with a live lottery broadcast (which FOX 8 will stream live).

Sign up for the Vax-2-School drawings right here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Find our where to get a vaccine in your area right here.