Ohio Vax-2-School: More details emerge on the giveaways’ timeline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — As of this week, more than 58,000 eligible Ohioans ages 12-25 have entered the Ohio Vax-2-School giveaways to win one of 150, $10,000 scholarships, or one of five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Now, we know a little more about when that money comes into play.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, it anticipates the giveaways will take place no later than the last week of December.

The state hopes to expand the age group to include Ohioans as young as 5 years old, pending an emergency use authorization being granted for administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

ODH said in a statement:

“As of right now, there is not a timeline. We are allowing as much time as possible for the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for those ages 5-11.”

Ohioans aged 12-25 can enter online at here or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.