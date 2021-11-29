Ohio Vax-2-School first winners to be announced later today

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

(WJW) — The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Daily prizes include 150 $10,000 scholarships; half of the winners were chosen Nov. 22 and the other half were chosen Nov. 29.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram.

Ohio Vax-2-School winner announcements begin later today on our Twitter and Instagram! Winners will be announced here throughout the week! #OhioVax2School pic.twitter.com/dMfKf9JA8e — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).