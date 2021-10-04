Ohio vaccine scholarship program kicks off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s new vaccine scholarship program began Monday morning as the website OhioVax2school.com began taking entries.

People in Ohio who are between the ages of 12 to 25 and who have either been vaccinated for COVID-19 or started the vaccination process are eligible to enter.

Applicants will be drawn for scholarships up to $100,000.

The scholarships must be used at Ohio colleges, trade schools or career programs.

The Ohio Department of Health is using $2 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal government to try and increase vaccination numbers in young adults.

If the FDA approves the vaccine for children who are younger than 12, which is expected sometime this fall, the program would be expanded to include them as well.

Pfizer submitted data last week on kids ages 5 to 11 to the FDA.

People who are interested must enter to be considered for the drawing.

Entries from Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program do not carry over.

The state has not released drawing dates yet.

Vaccinations are free. You can sign up to get one here.

Click here for more info from the Ohio Department of Health.