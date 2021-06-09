Winners of this week’s Vax-a-Million drawing announced Wednesday night

(Meet last week’s winners in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The winners of Ohio’s third Vax-a-Million drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings

There are two drawings left: June 14 and June 21. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays.

Ohio’s vaccine lottery is an opt-in program. You can register online or by calling 1-833-4-ODH.

Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full ride scholarship to any state college or university.