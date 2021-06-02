Who will win Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million drawing?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Lottery’s second Vax-a-Million winners will be revealed Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the drawing live on FOX 8, fox8.com and our Facebook page.

The Ohio Lottery drew the names Monday and then did background checks to make sure people who were signed up met the criteria.

According to the State of Ohio, this week’s drawing included 3,225,789 entries for $1 million and 132,903 entries in the 12 to 17 age group for a full ride college scholarship. That’s an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from last week.

The drawing is conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

Here’s a look at the remaining Vax-a-Million winner announcement dates:

Last week, the first winners of the Vax-a-Million drawing were announced. Abbigail Bugenske, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School, was the first name drawn for the $1 million prize. Joseph Costello, of Englewood, Ohio, won the scholarship.

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing are eligible to enter into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program. Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered the lottery can do so online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833 427-5634). One entry gets you into all three remaining drawings.