Sheffield Lake teen wins scholarship through Ohio Vax-a-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The latest winner of a four-year, full-ride scholarship through the Ohio Vax-a-Million is from Northeast Ohio.

Sara Afaneh, 13, of Sheffield Lake, was announced as a winner Wednesday night. She is a seventh grader at Brookside Middle School, Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools Superintendent Michael Cook said.

“She sincerely is a fantastic young lady and has an amazing family as well! I could not be happier for them,” Cook said.

Congratulations, Sara – our Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/ltugiloQaG — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 9, 2021

Last week’s scholarship winner was also from our area. Zoie Vincent is a senior at Mayfield High School and plans to be a pediatrician.

There are two drawings left: June 14 and June 21. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays. Ohio’s vaccine lottery is an opt-in program. You can register online or by calling 1-833-4-ODH.

“There are only two more drawings left, so I urge Ohioans to get the shot and then enter for a shot to win a $1 million or, for those aged 12 to 17 a chance to a four-year, full-ride scholarship including room, board, tuition and books at an Ohio public college or university,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release Wednesday night.