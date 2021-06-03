Ohio’s newest millionaire: Vax-a-Million winner hopes to pay off bills, buy a house

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jonathan Carlyle woke up a millionaire Thursday.

He is Ohio’s second $1 million Vax-a-Million winner.

Congratulations, Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/EalWPMBagX — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Carlyle lives in Toledo and says the lottery was a big incentive for him to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to WTOL.

He’s not planning anything extravagant with the money.

He says he’s going to pay off some bills, hopefully buy a house, and continue working.

Carlyle told WTOL he’s happy to have some financial security.

The winner of the college scholarship prize is a Northeast Ohio native.

Mayfield High School senior Zoie Vincent wants to attend Case Western University and become a pediatrician.

“She was just so stressed about how she was gonna pay for school,” her mom told FOX 8.

If you have registered, there’s no need to sign up again. If you haven’t, the deadline to get your first vaccine is 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

You can register here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Still need the shot? Find a place near you here.

The next winners will be announced June 9.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings