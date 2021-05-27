Ohio Vax-a-Million winners to share details of life-changing prize

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is going to introduce the first winners of the Vax-a-Million contest Thursday morning.

Wednesday night we learned Abbigail Bugenske was the first name drawn for $1 million.

Abbigail is an engineer in Silverton and graduated from Shaker Heights High School.

Joseph Costello won the full ride scholarship.

(Photo courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine’s Twitter feed)

He’s just 14, so he has some time to make sure he has the grades to get into the state school of his choice.

He has a few schools in mind, including The Ohio State University.

Gov. DeWine will hold a press conference with the winners at 10 a.m. Thursday.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

The next drawing is Monday, May 31 and will be announced June 2.