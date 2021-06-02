Ohio Vax-a-Million winners announced tonight; how to watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Lottery’s second Vax-a-Million winners will be revealed Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the winners announced live on FOX 8.

The Ohio Lottery drew the names Monday and then did background checks to make sure people who were signed up met the criteria.

According to the State of Ohio, this week’s drawing included 3,225,789 entries for $1 million and 132,903 entries in the 12 to 17 age group for a full ride college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from last week.

The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

See the process in the video below.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program.

You can enter online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833 427-5634).

One entry gets you into all three remaining drawings.