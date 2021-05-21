Ohio Vax-a-Million: These states are following suit with their own lotteries, cash incentives to up vaccine rates

(WJW) — More than 113,000 Ohioans got their vaccinations in the days following Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million program.

Under the Vax-a-Million contest, Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any state college or university.

Now, other states are following in Ohio’s footsteps with hopes cash incentives will increase the vaccination rates in their states, too.

So far, those states include:

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday announced a $2 million lottery promotion for vaccinations. According to a press release, $2 million in cash prizes will be awarded to 41 residents who have been vaccinated. Drawings will be held from May 25 to July 4. One winner will be drawn each day to win a $40,000 prize. A final drawing on the July 4 will award one person a grand prize of $400,000.

New York

Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates. The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at 10 state-run sites. The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday announced all vaccinated residents there between the ages of 16 and 35 can register online to recieve a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card, according to a press release. The incentive is retroactive, meaning all West Virginia residents between 16 and 35 are eligible.