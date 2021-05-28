Ohio Vax-a-Million: Still time left to enter second drawing

(WJW) — There is still time to enter the second Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing.

The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. The winners’ names will be announced on Wednesday, June 2; you can watch that on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), vaccination numbers increased during both weeks following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement about the lottery.

Here is a look at the data, according to ODH:

A weekly average increase of 77%, or an average of 68,667 more shots per week, post-announcement, compared with pre-announcement.

Week 1 (total): 106% increase or 94,657 more shots week over week when compared to the week before the announcement.

Week 2 (total): 48% increase or 42,677 more shots week over week when compared to the week before the announcement.

Among those ages 16 and older who were previously eligible, a 28% increase, or an average of 25,390 more shots per week, post-announcement compared with pre-announcement.

Week 1 (16 and older): 44% increase or 39,154 more shots week over week when compared to the week before the announcement.

Week 2 (16 and older): 12% increase or 11,626 more shots week over week when compared to the week before the announcement.

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing will be entered into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

The first winners were announced Wednesday, March 26. More on that, here, and in the video, above.

Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered to win can sign up can do so at www.ohiovaxamillion.com. There is also a number to call: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.