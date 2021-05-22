Ohio Vax-a-Million: Residents rush to sign up for vaccine lottery ahead of Sunday night deadline

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health said millions of vaccinated Ohioans have already signed up for a chance to win a million dollars, or a full-ride scholarship to Ohio State University for kids.

Jessica Robertson of Massillon rushed to sign up online for the state’s first Vax-a-Million lottery before the Sunday night deadline at 11:59 p.m.

“I am so excited. I know it’s a long shot,” said Robertson.

Robertson says she got vaccinated to protect her eight-month-old son, Nathan. The lottery program is a bonus.

“I think there is a lot of negativity when it comes to the Vax-a-Million. People think they are trying to pay you to get the vaccine. But there are people like me who are grateful to get a chance to win by doing something as simple as getting the vaccine,” said Robertson.

The state recently announced vaccinations jumped 33 percent as a result of the drawing.

Meantime, the Ohio Lottery is warning people about scammers who are using the contest as a way to get personal information.

They remind people to only enter the verified Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing. Do not provide social security numbers or other private information. Registration only asks for basic contact info, birthdate, and where you got vaccinated. Click here to register online.

The winners will be announced during the Ohio Lottery every Wednesday.

Once you enter, you will automatically be entered for all five drawings.