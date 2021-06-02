Ohio Vax-a-Million: One Week 2 drawing winner hails from Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Vax-a-Million drawing winners were announced Wednesday night, and this time around people knew what to expect: A quick, chipper announcement and two lives majorly changed.

Congratulations are in order for the Week 2 winners, one of whom is from Northeast Ohio:

The winner of the $1 million prize this week is Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo.

The winner of the four-year full-ride college scholarship is Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County.

Today, was the first day most mask requirements and other health mandates were lifted across the state. But officials still reminded residents that vaccines remain important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

That was the point of creating the vaccine lottery in the first place — inspiring people to get vaccinated across the state. So far, the state has reportedly seen an increase in people getting vaccinated since the lottery announcement was made.

Taking a page out of Ohio’s playbook, President Biden also announced today people can score free beer if the vaccination rate in the country as a whole hits 70% or higher by July 4. At this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 62.8% of the country has gotten at least one shot.

Find out more about last week’s Ohio winners below:

You can still enter the Vax-a-Million drawing by entering online here or by call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. And there are three more drawings to go, all happening the next three Wednesdays.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings