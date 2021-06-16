Ohio Vax-A-Million: Here’s what we know about the fourth round winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The lucky winners of Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing were just announced Wednesday evening.
The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.
Suzanne Ward, of Findlay in Hancock County, was the winner of the $1 million prize.
Sean Horning, of Cincinnati in Hamilton County, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship.
The lottery said that this week, 3,428,514 Ohioans tried for the $1 million prize, while 150,187 teens (those 12-17) entered to win the college scholarship, numbers both up from last week.
The final drawing will take place on June 23. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays.