Ohio Vax-A-Million: Here’s what we know about the fourth round winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The lucky winners of Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing were just announced Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

Suzanne Ward, of Findlay in Hancock County, was the winner of the $1 million prize.

Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner – Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/lZa79zlC5d — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

Sean Horning, of Cincinnati in Hamilton County, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship.

The lottery said that this week, 3,428,514 Ohioans tried for the $1 million prize, while 150,187 teens (those 12-17) entered to win the college scholarship, numbers both up from last week.

The final drawing will take place on June 23. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays.

WJW graphic