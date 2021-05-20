Ohio Vax-a-Million causes increase in vaccination rate, says health department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health said the Vax-a-Million campaign is driving an increase in COVID-19 vaccination rates across the state.

Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28 percent from May 14 to May 7, which was the weekend following the vaccine lottery announcement. The previous weekend it was down 25 percent, according to the state health department.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Stephanie McCloud, director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a news release on Thursday.

“We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones, and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”

The state said more than $1 million have entered for the $1 million prizes, while tens of thousands registered for the scholarship drawing. Registration opened on Tuesday.

The first drawings are on May 24 with the winners announced on May 26.