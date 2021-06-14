Ohio Vax-a-Million: 4th set of winners to be announced Wednesday, here’s how to watch

** Watch previously aired video above for more on the 3rd week’s winners **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s hard to believe the Ohio Vax-a-Million is half-way through with 3 sets of winners announced and 2 more to go!

With last night’s deadline to enter for this week’s drawing behind us, now we wait to hear the names called for the 4th drawing on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. right here on FOX 8 and fox8.com.

Two separate drawings will be held:

One is for ages 12 to 17 who are vaccinated. They’ll have the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books

The other is for ages 18 and up. Those 18 and up who opt-in get five chances to win $1 million

It’s not too late to enter for the 5th and final drawing. The deadline is Sunday June 20 at 11:59 p.m. You can do that here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.