Ohio vaccine lottery winners: When is the next Vax-a-Million drawing?

(WJW) — One drawing down and four to go in the Ohio vaccine lottery.

Wednesday night, the first winners of the Vax-a-Million drawing were announced. Abbigail Bugenske, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School, was the first name drawn for the $1 million prize.

Joseph Costello, of Englewood, Ohio, won the scholarship.

So when are the next drawings and announcements? The next winners’ names will be drawn on Monday, May 31. (You have until Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to enter, if you haven’t yet done so.) They will be announced on Wednesday, June 2. (You have until Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to enter for the next drawing, if you haven’t yet done so.)

Watch the Wednesday announcement on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Wednesday announcement dates:

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing will be entered into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered to win can sign up can do so at www.ohiovaxamillion.com. There is also a number to call: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.