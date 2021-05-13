Ohio vaccine lottery: Weekly drawings will be held Wednesday evenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released additional information about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery during his news conference on Thursday.

The state of Ohio will give away $1 million and a full-ride scholarship on Wednesdays at 7:29 p.m. The drawings begin on May 26 and run for five weeks.

The Ohio Department will sponsor the drawings, the Ohio Lottery Commission will conduct them and the money will come from existing coronavirus relief funds.

When asked who came up with the vaccine lottery idea, DeWine said, “It came from me. The buck stops with me. My responsibility, my decision.”

To be eligible for the $1 million prizes, you must be at least 18 years old, be an Ohio resident and receive a least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing. Names for the “vax-a-million” come from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database. The state will also have a website available at a later time for people to register if they are not already in the database.

Starting on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Those ages 12 to 17 who get vaccinated can enter a drawing for a four-year, full scholarship to one of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. It includes tuition, room and board. On May 18, the state will launch a portal for children to be registered.

