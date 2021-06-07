Ohio vaccine lottery: Third Vax-a-Million drawing Monday; winners announced Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The deadline to enter the third Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing has passed.

The entry deadline was 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The winners’ names will be announced on Wednesday, June 9; you can watch that on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com.

The Ohio Lottery will draw the names Monday and then conduct background checks to make sure people who were signed up meet the lottery criteria.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing will be entered into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered to win can sign up can do so at www.ohiovaxamillion.com. There is also a number to call: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

More than 50 percent of Ohio’s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, however, Governor Mike DeWine is still encouraging more Ohioans to get vaccinated. The Vax-A-Million lottery was created to increase the number of vaccinations across the state.